De-dollarization debate: The US-led West should rethink its dollar diplomacy
Summary
- Geopolitics made BIS give up on the mBridge project. Western policymakers should match the enthusiasm of Brics leaders for currency digitization and take steps to regulate digital dollars, publicly or privately issued.
Amid the recent maelstrom of political news was an important development for the future of technology-enabled public money. During the Brics Summit in Kazan, Russia, the Bank for International Settlements revealed that it was withdrawing from the digital-asset and payments initiative Project mBridge.