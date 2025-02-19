Madan Sabnavis: De-dollarization is an idea whose time hasn’t come
Summary
- The US froze Russia’s dollar assets in 2022 and stunned global holders of US bonds as forex reserves. But the world is stuck with dollar dominance as no other currency can take over its role.
The return to the US White House of Donald Trump has already generated market volatility, given his rather idiosyncratic stance on tariffs. A threat has also been made that the US will increase tariffs on the Brics group of countries if they dealt in any currency other than the dollar. But can countries really work without the dollar? In this context, we should analyse how global payments are transacted by countries.