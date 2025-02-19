Madan Sabnavis: De-dollarization is an idea whose time hasn’t come

Next, let us look at the forex reserves of countries. As of 2022, the global pile of non-gold forex assets was dominated by China, with $3.2 trillion, followed by Japan with $1.2 trillion. Switzerland, Taiwan and India were the next three, followed by Saudi Arabia, Russia, Korea, Brazil and Singapore. There is a lot of money locked up in dollar assets. In an extreme situation, all or some of these assets could be impounded, which is reason enough to diversify forex holdings to include assets in other currencies, besides gold.