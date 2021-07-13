Deep reforms could see India through a taper tempest

To be fair, there are strong arguments against some of these assertions of economic Armageddon. While it is true that the Indian economy has been hit hard by the pandemic, this situation is not unique to the country. Our fiscal deficit and debt-to-GDP (gross domestic product) numbers are high, but biased upwards by a countercyclical fiscal response in a year of GDP contraction. Inflation is high, but as Alberto Cavallo points out in an excellent paper, traditional inflation measures are likely to be uninformative due to the radical divergence between the covid- impacted consumption basket of the general population and the “assumed" consumption basket used by statisticians to estimate inflation. Some have also argued that with India’s foreign exchange reserves at record levels, the threat of a US policy taper is minimal. However, foreign exchange reserves provide an incomplete picture of India’s vulnerability to capital flight. According to latest RBI data, while our reserves stand at $610 billion, India’s external debt is $570 billion and about $300 billion of this is due in the next two years. Therefore, while reserves may appear large in isolation, their ability to shield the economy from a flight of capital is less impressive in the context of the liabilities against them. Admittedly, our external debt coverage ratios are much better in 2021 than they were in 2013, but that does not alter the fact that the external balance sheet remains an Achilles’ heel for the Indian economy.