Deepak Parekh and the case for optimism over India’s economic future4 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 01:35 PM IST
- The India story may come back if policymaking becomes sound, and policy uncertainty and flip-flops are reduced.
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh made observations about India’s economy on Monday that merit attention. Speaking at the World Congress for Accountants in Mumbai, Parekh said that India is not decoupled from the world, and will face some slowdown therefore, but that has not dulled his excitement over the economy’s prospects: “I do believe India can grow from a $3.4 trillion economy to a $7.5 trillion one within the next five years. For India, it is the pace of growth that is exciting".