Deepak Parekh and the case for optimism over India’s economic future

The economy’s size may hit the $7.5 trillion mark in five, six, seven or eight years, as the government also likes to say, but that’s not the main thing here. The point is that India’s economy continues to excite observers; there’s no let-up in the interest level. This contrasts sharply with the unanimously dire outlook for advanced countries like the US and the UK which may not be able to escape economic difficulties and pain from the macroeconomic and geopolitical dynamics playing out, as well as the erosion of confidence in economies that no longer look as promising as they did until recently – like China and Turkey. When was the last time the US economy had interest rates at 5%? How will the Chinese economy cope with Beijing’s bizarre and authoritarian covid protocols and the Biden administration’s trade assault?

