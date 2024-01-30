Deepfake menace: We should aim to curb the Liar’s Dividend
Summary
- With the proliferation of deepfakes, a time will come when nothing can be relied upon. But AI-enabled dishonesty has beneficiaries. Wrongdoers, especially, must not benefit from the plausible deniability of video evidence against them.
A couple of weeks ago, a video featuring cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar started circulating on social media. In it, he was talking up a mobile game called Skyward Aviator Quest, marvelling at how his daughter was able to make ₹180,000 on it every day and pointing out how amazed he was that this was possible using an app that was essentially free. While it soon becomes obvious that the video is fake—the words he says don’t always match the movement of his lips, and, given Sachin’s carefully curated persona, these are not the sort of things anyone would expect him to talk about—I can see how a casual viewer might get taken in.