Deepfake menace: We should aim to curb the Liar’s Dividend

In anticipation, various countries around the world have already begun developing legislative counter-measures. In India, the ministry of electronics and information technology has said it will soon release new regulations aimed at ensuring that the social media platforms through which these videos are disseminated implement appropriate measures to proactively identify and take them down before they spread. But just getting platforms to combat the spread of fake videos more effectively amounts to shooting the messenger. If we want a truly effective solution, we have to get to the heart of the problem—we must find a way to strike at the source from which these videos are generated.