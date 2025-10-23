Mint Quick Edit | Deepfake menace: Why tagging truth may work better than labelling fakes
Summary
As AI generated content floods our screens, telling truth apart from fiction has become nearly impossible. India’s new draft rules propose labelling AI content, but will this work? Here’s a market-friendly way to help us separate fact from deception.
With deepfakes and other AI-generated content flooding the virtual world, it’s all but impossible to make out what’s authentic and what’s not. The government is trying to control the phenomenon.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story