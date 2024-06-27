Deepfakes: There's a thin line between satire and defamation
Summary
- Discerning the difference between deepfake satire and defamation has been made harder by AI generated video clips that could be mistaken as real depictions. Satirists should issue clear disclaimers that could shield them from the law against damaging people’s reputations.
Satire has long been accepted as a legitimate form of free speech, not constituting defamation. However, with the advent of deepfakes created using generative AI tools, whether content is parody or defamation is not limited to only the question of what is said, but now includes the question of whether the viewer can reasonably tell who said it.