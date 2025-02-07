Opinion
Parmy Olson: The DeepSeek AI revolution has a security problem
Summary
- DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence models have been found vulnerable to ‘goal hijacking,’ prompt leakage and some forms of jail-breaking. Cheap isn’t always better when it comes to enterprise technology.
DeepSeek has sent Silicon Valley into a panic by proving you could build powerful artificial intelligence (AI) on a shoestring budget. In some respects, it was too good to be true.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more