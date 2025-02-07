Parmy Olson: The DeepSeek AI revolution has a security problem

Tsankov says businesses keen to use DeepSeek anyway thanks to its low price can effectively put band-aids on the problem. One approach is to adapt DeepSeek’s model with additional training, a process that can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Another involves adding a whole new set of instructions ordering the model not to respond to attempts at stealing information. Papering over the cracks like this is cheaper, costing in the thousands, according to Tsankov.