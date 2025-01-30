DeepSeek’s breakthrough is a pivotal moment for the democratization of AI
Summary
- As with Jevons Paradox, efficiency gains should send AI use soaring as costs drop. As Microsoft’s Satya Nadella observed, what the steam engine did to coal demand is now likely to happen with AI.
The Center for AI Safety (CAIS) and Scale AI collaborated to create what they called ‘Humanity’s Last Exam,’ a test stuffed with 3,000 PhD-level questions from mathematics, humanities and life sciences. A new Turing Test for the age of AI, only three models got scores close to 10%: OpenAI o1, Google’s Gemini 2, and an unknown Chinese model called DeepSeek R1.