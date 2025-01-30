DeepSeek’s breakthrough is a pivotal moment for the democratization of AI

Built as a ‘side project’ by High Flyer, a Chinese hedge fund founded by Liang Wenfeng, it took just two months and $5.6 million, as opposed to the hundreds of millions spent by OpenAI and others. As claimed, it used last-generation H800 GPU chips, having been denied Nvidia’s latest by US sanctions; it needed just 2,000 of them, compared to the 100,000 or so that big US models required. The shock and awe does not end there. As it is a small-sized model, it can even run on a high-end gaming computer on the edge, rather than on the machines of a gigantic electricity-guzzling data centre.