Nilesh Jasani: Snap out of the DeepSeek delusion and invest big in basic research
Summary
- Sitting out the AI race underway is no longer a choice for India. Amid accelerating advancements, we must overcome the fear of investment losses and bet big on foundational efforts. Time is ticking away.
The artificial intelligence (AI) landscape is shifting beneath our feet. As Mint reported, India wants to develop its own AI chip. OpenAI chief Sam Altman, on a visit to India, urged the country to go for full-stack AI development. Yet, some in India still seem to cling to outdated narratives. The rise of DeepSeek, a groundbreaking AI model, has exposed a fascinating phenomenon: a widespread reluctance to revise established viewpoints, even in the face of compelling new evidence.