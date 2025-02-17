DeepSeek’s RI may be the first of many AI super-apps to come
Summary
- DeepSeek has altered the dynamics of AI costs and efficiency. We can expect artificial intelligence to follow the path taken by smartphone technology, as apps based on large language models proliferate for daily use.
For many, AI’s promises of transformation have yet to materialize meaningfully. A machine-generated summary of a Google search or an AI-suggested comment on social media isn’t a revolution. But that may soon change. The defining shift in AI during 2025 won’t just be about bigger or better models, but about making them truly useful in everyday life.