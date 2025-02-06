DeepSeek’s big-picture message: Embrace the open-source movement for wider benefits
Summary
- The US may want to ban DeepSeek’s apps, as we saw with TikTok, but it should ponder the risks of closing itself off by protecting the proprietary technology of its big profit seekers.
DeepSeek’s moment of global glory is a double-edged sword, and it couldn’t have come at a more geopolitically fraught time. The upstart grabbed global attention with its latest models, shocking Silicon Valley and investors with their capabilities and efficiency. But for a Chinese AI company with overseas ambitions, doing the technically impossible may be the easy part. If it wants to stay in the US market, its real challenges start now.