Regulators from Italy to Taiwan and Texas have started restricting the use of DeepSeek. Global scrutiny will only multiply. The national security arguments driving America’s looming TikTok ban, which is currently experiencing a temporary reprieve thanks to US President Donald Trump, are only heightened when it comes to the GenAI tool. And its growing number of users—it shot to the top of US app stores over the past week—will raise global lawmakers’ concerns that it could be used by Beijing to gather large swathes of user data or sway their opinions with its outputs.