Deepti Sharma is the latest to be crucified by cricket’s self-appointed godmen

The problem, of course, is that they are both Indians and therefore not considered authoritative enough to pass judgment on what’s fair and unfair in the game. That’s for the likes of Nasser Hussain and Stuart Broad, both just coincidentally Englishmen. Broad declared that he wouldn’t like to win a match like that. Sure. This is the same man who in a 2013 Trent Bridge test against Australia refused to walk after having edged left-arm spinner Ashton Agar to Michael Clarke at slip. His brazen defence: umpire Aleem Dar hadn't given him out though he later confessed he knew he had nicked it. England won that test, thanks in no small part to Broad's spirit.

