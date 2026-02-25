Defence indigenization: How securing India’s strategic autonomy has taken centre-stage

Operational use remains the most demanding test of defence indigenization. Indigenous systems played a central role in Operation Sindoor across mission profiles: BrahMos and Sky Striker were employed in offensive strikes against terrorist and military targets, while defensive coverage was provided by the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), Akashteer, the Akash air defence system and the Drone-Detect, Deter and Destroy (D4) system, which together countered missile and drone threats. This experience matters because it alters risk perceptions within the armed forces and industry.