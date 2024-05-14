Defence rejig: India must move faster on theatre-focused armed forces
Summary
- Integrated theatre commands should boost India’s defence preparedness. We must get the basics of this plan right even as we address the ‘command’ dilemma of tech-enabled warfare.
For efficiency, the form of an instrument must follow its function. This logic applies to India’s defence too, which is why there is no valid argument against aligning our armed forces to focus on potential theatres of war. How well we fare could depend on how well we’re geared for hostilities on a particular front—be it western, northern or maritime. As a departure from the legacy of different forces armed and trained apart for land, air and sea combat, it may seem disruptive to go in for a theatre-focused overhaul, but a better fighting stance would be worth the effort.