Defence rejig: India must move faster on theatre-focused armed forces

While care must be taken to ensure no reckless moves are made that might expose chinks in our armour, the adoption of a defence shield based on task-oriented ITCs should not be prolonged beyond a point. Crucially, it must not distract our strategists from the challenge of an equipment upgrade and all that it would imply if our forces are pressed into action. The very concept of ‘military command’ is under debate, globally, and we must keep pace with evolving doctrines. This is not just about taking a posture on nuclear weapons that’s strictly in line with their stated purpose.