Definitions are important for poverty measurement

Not all poverty estimates are created equal. It is unfortunate that in India, a one- question consumption estimate, as in 2017-18 onwards labour force surveys conducted by the NSS (the PLFS surveys) is seen to have equal validity as a 33 question-based estimate (pre-2017-18 NSS labour force surveys). Or a 120-month recall period consumption (as in CMIE) for considerably less consumption items has equal validity as 30-day recall questions for more detailed consumption estimation; or a 30-day recall period is preferred by the World Bank for India, when other official and equally detailed estimates are available (as in the 2009-10 and 2011-12 MMRP surveys). For their estimates of non-survey year poverty (note that most countries have at least a 3-4 year gap between national surveys), the World Bank has to rely on a base-year estimate of consumption and national account growth rates for intervening years. This is exactly what we do, with the critical difference that we use the 2011-12 base year MMRP estimate, not the 10% lower 2011-12 URP estimate. Why should the base-year reflect an unofficial lower estimate of consumption is a question not answered by our critics, or by the World Bank.