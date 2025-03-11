Mint Quick Edit | Deflation is bad news for China’s economy
Summary
- Falling prices tend to weaken demand, hurt growth and deter credit uptake—all of which can form a doom loop. Will Beijing’s fiscal stimulus fend off that threat? Factory cutbacks may be needed too.
Even though policymakers in Beijing may be putting up a sanguine show, not all is well with China’s economy. Its latest official data reveals that prices in China fell 0.7% from a year earlier in February, marking the first time in more than a year that the economy is in the grip of deflation.