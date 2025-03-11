Explore

Mint Quick Edit | Deflation is bad news for China’s economy

Livemint 1 min read 11 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Deflation leaves consumers with no incentive to spend as they anticipate further price drops, which weakens overall demand and drags economic growth down. (Bloomberg)
Deflation leaves consumers with no incentive to spend as they anticipate further price drops, which weakens overall demand and drags economic growth down. (Bloomberg)

Summary

  • Falling prices tend to weaken demand, hurt growth and deter credit uptake—all of which can form a doom loop. Will Beijing’s fiscal stimulus fend off that threat? Factory cutbacks may be needed too.

Even though policymakers in Beijing may be putting up a sanguine show, not all is well with China’s economy. Its latest official data reveals that prices in China fell 0.7% from a year earlier in February, marking the first time in more than a year that the economy is in the grip of deflation. 

Also Read: Mint Quick Edit | Market cues from China can be positive too

Its producer prices also declined 2.2% last month. While cheaper goods may sound good from a consumer perspective, it can be a bigger problem for the economy than high inflation. Deflation leaves consumers with no incentive to spend as they anticipate further price drops, which weakens overall demand and drags economic growth down. 

Also Read: China’s latest naval exercises have shown how far it can project power

It also makes borrowers wary of credit, as loans to be repaid enlarge in real terms, with low interest rates unable to provide succour beyond a point. In such a situation, policymakers need to stimulate demand. 

China has announced a fiscal stimulus that would take its deficit to 4% of GDP this year, up by a whole percentage point. 

Also Read: Mint Quick Edit | China’s ‘stimulus’ that wasn’t: Tea leaves to read

While this might encourage consumption, US tariff barriers could shrink Chinese exports and worsen the threat of overproduction by its factories. Supply cutbacks may help—and also ease fears elsewhere of Chinese dumping.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue