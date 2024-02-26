Deflation: China’s latest export has gathered strength
Summary
- Goods prices are softening while those of services harden in a global situation that’s unprecedented.
There is a strong (deflationary) gust blowing from the East. Last month, Chinese consumer prices fell at their fastest rate in 15 years. For the first time since the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008-09, China’s CPI fell 0.8% year-on-year (y-o-y). The Chinese economy is in the midst of a long and significant property sector implosion and a dramatic decline in stock prices. It has been over six months since China lapsed into consumer-price deflation and producer prices have been in decline for 16 straight months.