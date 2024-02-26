Deflation: China’s latest export has gathered strength

Unlike Japan’s, China’s economy is well diversified, and its fiscal pockets are deep. China can withstand the pricking of a debt-financed property market bubble if it takes the right set of policy actions. Some analysts believe that its CPI will become mildly positive once the lunar new year period is over, even though it will remain well short of the official 3% y-o-y target. China’s best bet will be to directly stimulate consumer spending. In a year that marks the 75th year of the People’s Republic, the first Politburo meeting of 2024 had a marked focus on political control and party discipline. Despite a deteriorating economy, economic actions will be delayed for later in the year. China’s annual party congress, where it usually announces economic policy, will be held in March. Some policy action could come then or more likely at the not-yet-scheduled Third Plenum postponed from last year. Look for consumer tax incentives or some outright ‘helicopter money’ for households to kick-start the economy. Interest rate relief or liquidity measures are unlikely to be a big component, as this will only feed China’s addiction to fixed asset formation. A drip feed of new bond issuances may continue this year to modestly add liquidity to the system.