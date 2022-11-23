Deglobalization poses a climate threat that demands attention5 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 01:55 AM IST
We urgently need global agreements that could help us overcome a complex set of perils presented by a badly fractured world
The deliberations at this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (CoP-27) in Egypt suggest that while policymakers realize the urgency of combating climate change, they are unlikely to reach a comprehensive collective agreement to address it. But there is still a way for the world to improve the chances of more effective action in the future: Hit the brakes on deglobalization. Otherwise, the possibilities for climate action will be set back by the shrinkage of cross-border trade and investment flows, and by the accompanying rise of increasingly isolated regional trading blocs.