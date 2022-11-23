Deglobalization poses a climate threat that demands attention

Deglobalization is being accelerated through a combination of old-fashioned protectionism, newfangled “friend-shoring" (limiting trade to countries with shared values), and geo-strategically motivated bans and sanctions. To see why this trend will frustrate global responses to climate change, consider the three categories of climate action: Mitigation (emission reduction), adaptation and migration to better conditions. The sequence here is important, because the challenges implied by each category will become more difficult if less is done in the category preceding it. If we do too little on mitigation, we will need more adaptation, and if we do too little on adaptation, we will see more climate refugees fleeing their increasingly uninhabitable homelands.