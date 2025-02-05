DEI bravery: Costco is walking the walk but should talk the talk too
Summary
- The US-based retailer has resisted calls to drop its DEI programmes in the face of pressure from the Republican Party. While this is brave, no doubt, the company should also clearly articulate its policies for diversity, equity and inclusion.
Republican attorneys general have put Costco, the US-based mega-retailer, on notice. Nineteen of them recently signed off on a letter telling the company to stop “clinging to [Diversity, Equity, Inclusion] policies that courts and businesses have rejected as illegal" and that it should do the right thing by “following the law and repealing its DEI policies."