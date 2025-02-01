DEI tussle: Goldman Sachs’ tryst with diversity shows that talk is cheap
Summary
- This Wall Street firm’s CEO David Solomon has rejected calls to reverse its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programme. But the bank’s senior ranks have always had very few women.
On Goldman Sachs Group chief executive officer (CEO) David Solomon’s second day on the job in 2018, I listened to him address a conference audience made up of some of the most powerful women in the world. It was clear he was trying to send a strong message by spending one of his crucial early days as chief executive in this way. “What could be better? I spent time with clients and women, two of my top priorities," he said to the crowd.