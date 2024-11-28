DEI: Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater
Summary
- Companies embraced DEI for all the wrong reasons; corporate initiatives around DEI were rife with gaming and tokenism. Unfortunately, this has rolled back decades of hard work and momentous progress
On 29 June 2023, the US Supreme Court ended the use of affirmative action, ruling that race could no longer be considered a factor in university admissions. This order reversed a two-decade-old Supreme Court decision that upheld the University of Michigan Law School’s policy of giving weightage to race as a factor in assembling a diverse student body.