DEI: Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater

A whole profession of DEI took shape and championed its cause but was guilty of being judgemental and rigid when it came to dealing with dissenting views on this topic. DEI became a holy cow that could not be questioned, so much so that Sundar Pichai had to cut short a vacation to deal with a dissenting view. James Damore was fired from Google upon publishing his views on why women can’t code because of biology. His conclusions about women were simplistic and backed by unscientific and inadequate arguments. However, that inadequacy was just the same as anyone else’s arguments at Google, arriving at any equally simplistic, though favourable conclusion about women. Damore’s memo, in the very least, was not inflammatory. The decision to fire Damore, instead of addressing the issues he raised and create a broader discussion, was indicative of how the DEI folks went about their job.