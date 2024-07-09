DEI backtrack: Tractor Supply’s policy reversal may backfire
Summary
- Tractor Supply’s diversity and inclusivity redaction statement is one of the most extreme examples yet of the DEI backlash that’s sweeping corporate America. The evidence so far suggests the company erred by caving in to anti-DEI activism.
In 2021, Tractor Supply Company’s Chief Executive Hal Lawton published an op-ed in The Tennessean that read like a call to action. “If we are to tackle important issues such as climate that put our children’s future at risk, and if we are to make real progress on a societal commitment to greater opportunities for all, the business community needs to lead by example," he wrote in the company’s hometown paper. “Tractor Supply can and will do more."