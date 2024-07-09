DEI backtrack: Tractor Supply’s policy reversal may backfire

In 2021, Tractor Supply Company’s Chief Executive Hal Lawton published an op-ed in The Tennessean that read like a call to action. “If we are to tackle important issues such as climate that put our children’s future at risk, and if we are to make real progress on a societal commitment to greater opportunities for all, the business community needs to lead by example," he wrote in the company’s hometown paper. “Tractor Supply can and will do more."