Delayed onboarding unfairly punishes employees for errors of the employer
Summary
- The latest case pertains to 200 TCS lateral hires who are yet to get an actual job despite getting offer letters
The Maharashtra Ministry of Labour and Employment’s decision to look into a complaint filed by a Pune-based Information Technology employees union regarding the issue of delayed onboarding of recruits offers a window of opportunity to re-examine this issue which has assumed large proportions after the pandemic-induced slowdown cooled IT Inc.’s hiring spree.