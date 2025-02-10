Mint Quick Edit | Delhi polls: Brand AAP left its key flanks exposed
Summary
- The BJP’s turfing out of the Aam Aadmi Party from power in Delhi reveals a drop in the latter’s appeal that wasn’t just about lost differentiation, but also brand dissonance.
Delhi’s assembly election results didn’t just put India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) back in power locally after a long gap, it revealed a stark diminution in the appeal of a political brand, AAP, short for the Aam Aadmi Party that got ousted by voters.