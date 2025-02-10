Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | Delhi polls: Brand AAP left its key flanks exposed

Mint Quick Edit | Delhi polls: Brand AAP left its key flanks exposed

Livemint

  • The BJP’s turfing out of the Aam Aadmi Party from power in Delhi reveals a drop in the latter’s appeal that wasn’t just about lost differentiation, but also brand dissonance.

AAP’s unique selling point was once its anti-corruption stance.
Gift this article

Delhi’s assembly election results didn’t just put India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) back in power locally after a long gap, it revealed a stark diminution in the appeal of a political brand, AAP, short for the Aam Aadmi Party that got ousted by voters.

Delhi’s assembly election results didn’t just put India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) back in power locally after a long gap, it revealed a stark diminution in the appeal of a political brand, AAP, short for the Aam Aadmi Party that got ousted by voters.

Also Read: Mint Quick Edit | Is the BJP set to oust AAP in Delhi?

AAP’s unique selling point was once its anti-corruption stance, which was dealt a hard blow by accusations against its leader Arvind Kejriwal in a liquor-excise policy scandal. On its freebie outreach, the BJP achieved parity in a race that’s easy to join but fiscally reckless.

Also Read: Mint Quick Edit | Is the BJP set to oust AAP in Delhi?

AAP’s unique selling point was once its anti-corruption stance, which was dealt a hard blow by accusations against its leader Arvind Kejriwal in a liquor-excise policy scandal. On its freebie outreach, the BJP achieved parity in a race that’s easy to join but fiscally reckless.

Also Read: National parties shoot for gold in battle for Delhi

As for ideology, AAP went the safe way, refusing to set itself apart from the BJP. And then, there was brand dissonance too. The “common man" party’s leader was seen leaping from modest to palatial living, which tarnished its claim to represent ordinary folks.

Also Read: Polls and freebies: Who doesn’t love cash transfers but are these really the answer?

As Delhi’s polls approached, AAP found itself exposed to attack on its key flanks. While the BJP gets credit for a strategy that exploited those openings to the hilt, the results leave observers of politics with a classic lesson from Marketing 101: Brand differentiation demands brand consistency. And the younger the brand, the longer this rule holds. Older brands, as it happens, have more tactical leeway.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.