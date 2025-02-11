Opinion
Rajesh Shukla: Delhi’s middle class was a decisive force in the BJP’s election victory
Summary
- This class played a major role in turning power over to the BJP from AAP. But it serves not just as kingmaker, but also accountability enforcer. It must ensure that democracy is about delivering results.
A sizeable middle class plays a crucial role in sustaining democracy. Consider the Delhi legislative assembly elections, where middle-class voters played a decisive role in shaping the outcome.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more