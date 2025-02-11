A sizeable middle class plays a crucial role in sustaining democracy. Consider the Delhi legislative assembly elections, where middle-class voters played a decisive role in shaping the outcome.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory marks a significant shift in Delhi’s political landscape, dominated for over a decade by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to PRICE’s ICE 360 data, the middle class constitutes a substantial portion of Delhi’s electorate, particularly in districts such as West Delhi (85%), South Delhi (74%), East Delhi (69%) and North West Delhi (62%). Its vote reflects a demand for governance reforms, economic stability and infrastructure improvements, overriding earlier trends favouring populist policies.

The BJP’s success stemmed from its ability to connect with middle-class voters by focusing on economic growth, infrastructure and administrative efficiency. Unlike past elections, when measures such as free electricity and water subsidies dominated voter concerns, this election saw demands for job creation, business-friendly policies and urban development, with an increased middle-class voter turnout contributing to the BJP’s victory.

Greater participation by professionals, entrepreneurs and salaried individuals indicated a growing awareness of the impact of governance on the economy. The recent budget, which included tax relief, home-loan subsidies and support for small businesses, further strengthened the BJP’s appeal among voters in this demographic group.

While voter preferences in some districts, such as Central and North West Delhi, leaned toward policies addressing economic inequality, job creation and welfare, middle class influence extended beyond economic affairs to matters of governance. However, the responsibility of this class does not end with elections; they must also hold the ruling party accountable.

The middle class tends to serve as a watchdog of democracy, ensuring that elected representatives fulfil their promises. Unlike lower-income groups that may primarily focus on direct welfare benefits and the wealthy who often have direct individual access to policymakers, the middle class tends to act collectively through institutions, media and public discourse. Delhi’s political arena is no stranger to middle-class movements aimed at influencing governance.

The 2011 anti-corruption movement, which led to AAP’s formation, was largely fuelled by middle-class frustrations. A vocal demand for transparency resulted in political shifts, proving that governments cannot take middle-class support for granted. In subsequent polls, AAP had to deliver on promises such as improved education, healthcare and urban infrastructure to retain middle-class backing.

Now, with the BJP’s electoral success in Delhi, the middle class will be critical in assessing whether the party lives up to its governance commitments.

Expectations revolve around three key areas: urban development, economic stability and administrative efficiency. The party has promised to modernize Delhi’s infrastructure, including road networks, public transport and waste management, and the middle class, particularly in the city’s south and east, expects tangible improvements.

With Delhi being a commercial hub, middle-class voters will monitor BJP policies in support of small businesses, the job market and attracting investments. Much will be put to scrutiny.

Unlike in Aristotle’s time, when civic participation required direct engagement via political assemblies, today’s middle class leverages social media, public debates and investigative journalism to influence governance. Platforms such as X, Facebook and WhatsApp have enabled people to amplify concerns, criticize governance failures and demand accountability. The BJP, having effectively used digital campaigns to win polls, must now be prepared to address issues raised on these platforms.

Public advocacy and legal challenges also remain powerful tools. In recent years, middle-class citizens have increasingly resorted to public interest litigations (PILs) to challenge government inaction on urban issues such as pollution, illegal construction and bureaucratic inefficiency. Citizen engagement for policy feedback will be crucial for governance accountability. We can expect growing pressure to institutionalize feedback mechanisms and ensure that civic complaints get prompt responses.

In other words, Delhi is set to test governance-focused politics over populism. The middle class may have helped shift Delhi’s political trajectory towards a model that favours long-term growth over short-term benefits. But this demographic group will need to watch how this pans out.

For the BJP, sustaining middle-class support will require consistent performance and clear communication. This vote bloc is looking for visible improvements, rather than freebies and vote-bank politics based on identity. Any deviation from promises made during the election campaign could result in disillusionment and another shift in political allegiance in future elections.

The BJP’s victory in Delhi underscores the decisive power of middle-class voters in steering political outcomes. Ultimately, this class serves as both kingmaker and accountability enforcer—ensuring that democracy remains not just about winning elections, but about meeting poll commitments and delivering results.

The author is managing director and chief executive officer of People Research on India’s Consumer Economy.