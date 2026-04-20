The government’s move to link the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Act of 2023) with nationwide delimitation, or redrawing electoral constituency boundaries based on population, has stoked the latent but ever-growing sense of injustice that India’s southern states have long been smarting under.
Delimitation can’t be done carelessly: India's federal future demands an acceptable balance of power
SummaryA robust federal democracy depends on balanced inter-se sharing of economic and political power across the country. If India’s electoral map is redrawn without wide acceptance, it could prove riskier for the republic than redrawers may expect.
The government’s move to link the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Act of 2023) with nationwide delimitation, or redrawing electoral constituency boundaries based on population, has stoked the latent but ever-growing sense of injustice that India’s southern states have long been smarting under.
About the Author
Mythili Bhusnurmath is an economist-turned-banker-turned journalist. She became the first woman editor of a major financial daily, Financial Express, in 2004. She has been Opinion page editor at The Economic Times, consultant to the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, and Senior Consultant at National Council of Applied Economic Research, Delhi.<br><br>She turned to journalism after 16 years with SBI and RBI. She has an MA in economics from Delhi School of Economics, is a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers, and holds a law degree from Delhi University. She is the recipient of the Distinguished Alumni award from the Delhi School of Economics, has interviewed a number of distinguished economists, policy makers and political figures such as the heads of the International Monetary Fund, the WTO as well as former PM of India, Manmohan Singh and the present PM, Narendra Modi, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.<br><br>Post her retirement, she writes in Economic Times and contributes articles and editorials to Mint.
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