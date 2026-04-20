Delimitation can’t be done carelessly: India's federal future demands an acceptable balance of power

The draft Bill makes no mention of a 50% across-the-board increase. All we have is the government’s word for it. So why is the government fighting shy of making this a part of the Bill? Ah! There you have it! If it is made part of the Bill, once it becomes an Act, incumbent governments will have to seek a fresh Constitutional amendment each time they want to tweak it, possibly to their advantage. But if it is left to the Delimitation Commission, it will be easy to change the formula at whim.