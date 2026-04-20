Delimitation can’t be done carelessly: India's federal future demands an acceptable balance of power

Mythili Bhusnurmath is an economist-turned-banker-turned journalist. She became the first woman editRead more

or of a major financial daily, Financial Express, in 2004. She has been Opinion page editor at The Economic Times, consultant to the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, and Senior Consultant at National Council of Applied Economic Research, Delhi.<br><br>She turned to journalism after 16 years with SBI and RBI. She has an MA in economics from Delhi School of Economics, is a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers, and holds a law degree from Delhi University. She is the recipient of the Distinguished Alumni award from the Delhi School of Economics, has interviewed a number of distinguished economists, policy makers and political figures such as the heads of the International Monetary Fund, the WTO as well as former PM of India, Manmohan Singh and the present PM, Narendra Modi, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.<br><br>Post her retirement, she writes in Economic Times and contributes articles and editorials to Mint.

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