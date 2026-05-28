Some app-based services seem like a blast from the past—will we ever leave feudal servitude behind?

Against this background, when startups create newer ways in which lower-income groups can pamper the middle class, we normalize servitude. A startup founder said in a recent TV interview that his company sends service providers to customer homes within 10 minutes to do micro-tasks like peeling peas or drying clothes. An entire generation will grow up thinking that any task requiring some physical effort (other than fitness) can be transferred to a poorer person who can be summoned at will.