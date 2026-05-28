Some app-based services seem like a blast from the past—will we ever leave feudal servitude behind?

Ironically, last week, technology brought back a new kind of coolie to Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar. A new service called CarryMen allows shoppers to book a man who will hold your shopping bags. Clad in orange T-shirts, they can carry up to 12kg for 30 minutes for a payment of ₹79. Additional services include providing umbrellas, folding-chairs and power banks so that consumers can shop and never drop.