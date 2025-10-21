The Deloitte AI debacle in Australia shows what can go wrong if AI is adopted blindly
Summary
A Deloitte report for the Australian government was riddled with AI hallucinations that went unchecked. Beyond the public embarrassment, it’s a sign of how easily the promise of Generative AI can turn into peril. Can AI be allowed to run amok?
An AI fiasco in an Australian project by Deloitte raises the question of whether the global consultancy industry is being left vulnerable by its use of artificial intelligence.
