Why is the Deloitte incident significant amid a deluge of AI hallucination cases? It had an impact on a national government: Australia’s. While Canberra’s DEWR emphasized that the fundamental study of the country’s welfare system was not affected and that Deloitte’s conclusions and suggestions were still relevant, it compelled Deloitte to publicly admit the use of GenAI for a paid government report. The Australian government has since hinted that more stringent AI-usage provisions might now be included in its future consulting contracts.