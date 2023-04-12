Demand drives up India’s EV sales despite policy confusion

An EV has far fewer moving parts than an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle. This means that EVs also require less in the way of general repair and maintenance. The components themselves are quite different, too. Everything is designed around the battery, which contributes a large proportion of weight. Since power and torque are available near-instantaneously, EVs have a fast "pickup" – as acceleration is called in India. Moreover, EVs are much quieter – indeed so quiet that they often catch pedestrians unawares.

