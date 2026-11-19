Two seemingly contradictory things are happening in the world’s coal market right now. Consumption of the fuel is showing remarkable resilience. Across 193 of the 195 countries represented at this week’s COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye, aggregate demand fell by about 10% between 2019 and 2025.
That would be good news, if it weren’t for the two heavyweights: China and India, which together burn seven out of every 10 metric tonnes used globally. Their consumption rose by 13% and 28%, respectively, over the same period.