Opinion | Demand stimulation, supply constraints and recession risks

Against this backdrop, it is important to assess what the government has done to stimulate an economic recovery. The dominant narrative is that it has not done nearly enough to stimulate demand. This derives from the way the government communicated its stimulus policies. These were presented as a ₹20 trillion “aatmanirbhar" package announced on 13 May, with details spelt out subsequently by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. A part of the package comprises structural reforms in agriculture and other sectors, which, however desirable, will pay off only in the medium- to long-term and will do little for an immediate recovery. Another major chunk of the package consists of liquidity infusion measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and government credit guarantees to incentivize banks to extend credit, especially to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which have been the worst hit by the lockdown. The assistance directly provided by the government, or the fiscal component of the package, amounts to only about ₹2.6 trillion, or roughly 1.3% of GDP. This was quite a communication failure. Analysts and media quickly focused on the fact that what had been hyped as a stimulus package of over 10% of GDP actually involved fiscal spending of just over 1% of GDP.