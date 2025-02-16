Kaushik Basu: Democracies face a threat that demands our collective resolve to fend off
Summary
- Redistributive tax policies could prevent voters from being played by self-serving special interest groups, but this requires global cooperation in a globalized world. Saving democracy needs us to join hands.
Democracy is under threat around the world, but not because dictators are overthrowing elected governments and seizing power. While authoritarian takeovers still make headlines, they are no longer the greatest threat to free societies. The real danger is more insidious: a gradual yet profound transformation of our democratic systems.