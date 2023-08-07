Democracy in Pakistan is still a question mark

Democracy in Pakistan is still a question mark3 min read 07 Aug 2023, 09:03 PM IST
Its internal army dominance makes it difficult to relieve resource allocation of a military calculus. Imran Khan’s trial must get a fair review, just as its polls must reflect real choices
The law applies to all. A democratic society may accord some privileges to holders of top office, but, as John Rawls noted in his theory of justice, this is conditional on everyone having equal access to such offices. The principle sounds clear enough. The complexities of public life are such, though, that when politicians have run-ins with the law, confusion tends to reign over whether it’s a bona fide case or one of political persecution. India just saw Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party get a stay from the Supreme Court on his conviction by a lower court for his alleged defamation of people named Modi. In the US, Donald Trump faces a battery of charges that range from a conspiracy to defraud the US, obstruct an official proceeding and deny citizens their rights, all related to the storming of its Capitol on 6 January 2021, to the former president’s alleged theft of state secrets and misreporting of hush money paid to an adult film star as a business expense. While India is the world’s biggest modern democracy, the US is the oldest. Neither’s judiciary is perfect, but they both command significant confidence in their capacity to tell false allegations apart from the truth when it comes to leaders in the dock. The same cannot be said of Pakistan, a country armed with nukes where ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan was charged with graft in selling off official gifts and jailed for it last week, an event that must be seen in the context of its muddled path to maturity as a democracy.