Democracy in Pakistan is still a question mark

It’s not just about free and fair elections. How freely a country’s independent institutions function reveals how mature it is. In Pakistan, however, the institution that has both visibly and invisibly had the most autonomy is its army. Instead of being answerable at all times to an elected authority, it is an establishment unto itself that has long sought to call the shots in theatres that have no warfare of the kind it was set up for. So, as Pakistan heads for polls to its 342-seat National Assembly later this year, a hidden army hand in Khan’s troubles has been spied by the de facto regime’s critics who see the ex-PM as a target of top-brass wrath for turning his back on them after achieving power in 2018 with their tacit backing. In 2022, the former cricketer was ousted as PM when he lost a floor test in Islamabad that was suspectedly rigged against him by armed forces based in Rawalpindi a short distance away. Since then, he has mixed his Islamist shade of populist politics with calls to defend the popular will from army interference. By his preferred narrative, a plot was hatched to bar him from assuming his rightful role as Pakistan’s leader. His prison sentence has been taken by his supporters as proof of it. Unless he wins an appeal, he cannot seek election for five years, though his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could yet get sympathy votes as a party. The poor shape of Pakistan’s economy may favour the PTI, too.